Bridge City school board members tackled ideas on school safety in executive session on Monday night.

Superintendent Todd Lintzen wouldn’t say specifically what changes could be made to security as the school year comes to a close, but he says the board is actively discussing changes.

The district placed additional security measures after the Florida school shooting.

Earlier in the spring semester, the school district hired another officer. Lintzen says two police officers patrol the campuses for 10 hours.

A Bridge City elementary school parent with two kids says she believes the school’s security is adequate.

"It's actually one of the reasons we moved to the area, is because of the schools," Violetta Propps said.

Propps has a six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter attending Bridge city Elementary.

She’s one of many parents thinking about what happened at Santa Fe high school and school security.

"My heart goes out to the parents of those children. Because that's something that's hard to control and it's very sad what's going on nowadays," Propps said.

Bridge City ISD says they beefed up their security years ago.

Since 2013, all campuses have a redesigned front foyer at reception areas. Bullet proof glass protects receptionists at all buildings.

Front doors are electronically locked and the receptionists have to open doors for guests, Lintzen said.

Lintzen says that the school board will actively discuss changes but the details of those changes are not known at this time.

Propps is confident any changes made will keep students safe.

"The teachers and the administration do a pretty amazing job working together as far as safety of our children, I feel like I'm sure they can come up with a good plan," Propps said.

The school district also announced that they are analyzing additional mechanisms to secure the classroom doors to provide additional security for our teachers and students.

