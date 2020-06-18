BEAUMONT, Texas — The state's threatening to crack down on bars and restaurants that don't follow the governor's orders.

Bars and restaurants in violation of the governors order are looking at a 30 days with a suspended license.

The manager at Thirsty's in Beaumont said they're taking these guidelines very seriously because the risk of having to shut down again is just not worth it.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is stepping up their enforcement efforts.



“If businesses fail to follow the guidelines, there will be consequences,” Sgt. Christopher Balboa.



On Wednesday, the TABC sent out this industry notice as a warning to bars and restaurants.

Those in violation of the rules set by the open Texas Strike Force can have their licenses suspended for up to thirty days. Strike two and businesses are looking at 60 days without a license.



Some of the key mandates from the minimum standard health protocol checklists includes keeping indoor capacity at fifty percent for bars, 75 percent at restaurants, and keeping groups six feet apart.



At Thirsty's in Beaumont, manager Matt Holland said they're taking these guidelines seriously.



“We don't want things to get bad again, and we have to be shut down again, like that's the worst possible thing that can happen,” Matt Holland said.



In addition to having hand sanitizer at every single table, the employees are wearing masks for their entire shifts, even though they aren't technically required.



“The customers don't have to, but we're doing it just to make the customers feel safer, make them feel more at ease,” Matt Holland said.



Holland said they're fully prepared to keep operating under these limitations as long as necessary.



“For us, as long as we're able to be open at some sort of capacity, it's better than to not be open at all,” Matt Holland said.

TABC said over the past month, agents have inspected nearly 3,000 locations across the state, and found that most operators are following the rules.

If you do come across an establishment that’s in violation of Gov. Abbott's order, you can file an anonymous complaint through the TABC mobile app.

