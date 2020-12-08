TABC investigating Port Arthur restaurant in connection to crash that killed BPD officer

Texas State Troopers believe Luis Torres, 18, of Port Arthur was drunk when he crashed into the police cruiser around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched a preliminary investigation into Tequila's Mexican Bar and Grill on Memorial Boulevard in connection to the head-on crash that killed Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and injured her partner, officer Gabriel Fells.

The agency’s spokesperson, Chris Porter, confirmed the probe to 12News anchor Jordan Williams. Porter says, initially, agents will focus on a “source investigation” – essentially asking “were minors served improperly or were intoxicated persons being served?”

Texas State Troopers believe Luis Torres, 18, of Port Arthur was drunk when he crashed into the police cruiser around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning along Cardinal Drive. A sample of Torres' blood was taken and sent to a DPS lab for testing.

Tequila’s is the sole focus of the TABC investigation at this point, according to spokesperson Chris Porter. The state will see whether the establishment had any civil “administrative violations” in connection to Torres.

If any violations are alleged, the state could fine Tequila’s or take away its liquor license. Any employee involved could potentially face misdemeanor criminal charges, Porter said.

As of Tuesday, Torres remained in a Beaumont hospital recovering, according to Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary.