TABC approves Orange County judge’s request to reopen bars

The approval went into effect Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Bars in Orange County officially have the green light to reopen, according to the county’s administration building.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) approved Orange County Judge John Gothia’s request Thursday for bars to reopen in the county. The approval is effective as of Oct. 15, 2020, according to administrative assistant Christina Pickard.

The approval allows bars in Orange County to open at 50 percent capacity as long as the businesses are complying with the Texas Department of State Health Services' standard health protocols.

Bars are encouraged to contact TABC on how best to implement the changes needed to operate safely, Pickard said. Bars must also meet all the TABC guidelines provided in Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, according to the Orange County administration office.