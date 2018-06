Torrential rainfall fell across Jefferson and Orange Counties this morning. 9" fell in Mid-County, nearly a foot in Port Arthur and 10" fell in Bridge City. Rainfall amounts of 6" fell in Beaumont and Orangle.

The Lakes Area has had 3" or less during the past 48 hours.

An additional 2-4" is forecast through Thursday with isolated 6" possible.

