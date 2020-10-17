Synergy HomeCare of Southeast Texas hosts fan drive, raises $3K for senior citizens

Due to financial stressors resulting from the pandemic, some adult protective agencies were unable to contribute their usually donations to seniors in the region.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hundreds of senior citizens in Southeast Texas will soon be able to remain cool in their homes thanks to a fan drive by hosted by Synergy HomeCare of Southeast Texas.

“While many companies have cut back on their giving as a result of the pandemic, the need for reprieve of hot Southeast Texas temperatures remained for many seniors,” Synergy representative Courtney King said. “As a result of seniors being in quarantine, there was a greater need this year, and they were honored to help fulfill it.”

Local organizations such as Jefferson Nursing and Rehab, Spindletop Hill, among three others, partnered together Friday to collect nearly 200 fans and $3,000 in donations for seniors in need in Southeast Texas.

Nutrition and Services for Seniors said there are hundreds of seniors waiting for a box fan. APS said the fans and monetary donations will be stewarded well within the community to assist with the needs of local seniors.

Representatives from both agencies received the generous donations and said they look forward to meeting the needs of the Southeast Texas senior community.

Representatives from the following organization participated in the drive and contributed to helping the seniors in need:

Altus Home Health

Brookdale Dowlen Oaks

Common Cents Credit Union

Enhance Wellness

Humana

Leak Sealers

Primary Care Anywhere

Quality Mat

Rose Center

Texas Home Health Hospice

Taylor Health Care DME

Synergy Homecare of Southeast Texas hosts fan drive, donates to SE Texas Seniors 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8