Synergy HomeCare of Southeast Texas hosts fan drive, raises $3K for senior citizens

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hundreds of senior citizens in Southeast Texas will soon be able to remain cool in their homes thanks to a fan drive by hosted by Synergy HomeCare of Southeast Texas.
Due to financial stressors resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Nutrition and Services for Seniors and the Adult Protective Services were unable to contribute their usually donations to Southeast Texas seniors. So, Beaumont's Synergy HomeCare stepped in to help.
“While many companies have cut back on their giving as a result of the pandemic, the need for reprieve of hot Southeast Texas temperatures remained for many seniors,” Synergy representative Courtney King said. “As a result of seniors being in quarantine, there was a greater need this year, and they were honored to help fulfill it.”
Local organizations such as Jefferson Nursing and Rehab, Spindletop Hill, among three others, partnered together Friday to collect nearly 200 fans and $3,000 in donations for seniors in need in Southeast Texas.
Nutrition and Services for Seniors said there are hundreds of seniors waiting for a box fan. APS said the fans and monetary donations will be stewarded well within the community to assist with the needs of local seniors.
Representatives from both agencies received the generous donations and said they look forward to meeting the needs of the Southeast Texas senior community.
Representatives from the following organization participated in the drive and contributed to helping the seniors in need:
- Altus Home Health
- Brookdale Dowlen Oaks
- Common Cents Credit Union
- Enhance Wellness
- Humana
- Leak Sealers
- Primary Care Anywhere
- Quality Mat
- Rose Center
- Texas Home Health Hospice
- Taylor Health Care DME