Synergy HomeCare of Southeast Texas holds Caregiver Appreciation Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Through the midst of a pandemic where senior citizens are more at risk, dozens of in-home caregivers at Synergy HomeCare of Southeast Texas have been by their side to take care of their every need.

To honor the work they've done, Synergy HomeCare held a Caregiver Appreciation Day on Thursday.

Following their shift, more than 50 caregivers came by the office to pick up a free dinner as well as a t-shirt and supplies.

"Our caregivers have gone above and beyond during this pandemic, even prior to that," public relations director Courtney King said. "This was just a way to give back to them."

Synergy HomeCare says these caregivers are often the only people senior citizens have direct contact with and can help with everything from personal care to being just being someone who is there to talk to.

They add an estimated 40,000 seniors have died from COVID-19 nationwide in nursing homes and families are starting to move loved ones out to live at home. B



Researchers call isolation among seniors a public health crisis equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. That study reveals lonely elders are 50% more likely to die prematurely than those who are social, according to Synergy HomeCare.

Synergy HomeCare is also hiring.

"We're always looking for caregivers and CNAs, people who have a heart for caring for people," owner Stephanie Allen said. "Especially during this pandemic there's a huge burnout, there's a huge need for this type of care."

Synergy HomeCare adds they are one of the few companies in the area taking on new staff during this economic crisis.

If interested, you can call 409-861-2000 or visit their website.