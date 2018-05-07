Hearing music can make you dance. Playing it creates a different feeling in musicians.

"Playing it warms us, makes us smile. And it's beautiful," Betsy Hines, pianist in the Symphony of Southeast Texas said.

Hines and Gary Parks have been playing music in the Symphony of Southeast Texas for the last 40 years.

The former music teachers at Lamar University showcase their talents on piano and percussion.

It’s an honor for them to perform on Independence Day.

"We're dye of the wool Americans, we love this country and we support our country, and we support this community and this is a wonderful opportunity to perform what God has given us a talent to do," Parks said.

They've played both inside and outside of the Julie Rogers Theater on July 4th.

"Most memorable was when we were in the barge floating around, in the heat, rain sun, whatever we had to deal with,” Hines said.

”We're tickled that we didn't have to play outside," Parks said.

"The sound is great and it's different, it's a different presentation of music they might have heard before but they haven't heard it like this," Hines said.

Parks arranged Wednesday night’s performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

