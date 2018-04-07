A now 12-year-old Breanna Reynolds said she's been taking swim lessons since she was 3-years-old. She said she loves to swim, but after 12-foot-high flood waters nearly claimed her life during Harvey, she learned it's not just a fun activity, it's life or death.

The Reynolds family had been living in their Sour Lake home for about 2 years when Harvey hit. Once water started entering their home, they were evacuated by an airboat. They, along with their neighbors and pets made their way to the bridge. That's when the boat started going down due to the excess weight.

"Once we got there it was full blown panic mode," said Reynolds.

Reynolds was then pulled into the current, with only a string attached to the boat to keep her up. To make matters worse, she said a panicked dog was holding onto her trying to stay afloat.

"If I wouldn't have been able to know how to swim then I would have drowned," said Reynolds.

Luckily Reynolds made it back onto the boat safely. She said her years of swim lessons at Christus Health and Wellness are to thank for her making it out alive.

"Things people don't realize about being in the water is, it's not just abut fun, it's about learning," said Reynolds.

Thankfully, Reynolds lived to tell the tale, but not ever child is so lucky.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Shari Pullium said 52 children have drowned in the state of Texas this year. With the Fourth of July tomorrow, they want to remind parents to keep a close eye on their kids, especially around the water.

"If you can't see your child you can't save your child, you've got to have your eyes on your child at all times," said Pullium.

She said you can't assume someone else is watching your kid, but if you do leave the area to make sure and designate a specific person to keep an eye on them.

"For a split second you take your eyes off of your child and then you child can drown, it's that quick it doesn't take long at all," said Pullium.

She went on to explain that it's a myth that kids will splash around and scream for help, and that drowning is a silent death.

"They're going to go underwater silently and you're not going to hear from them again," said Pullium.

She said it's very important that parents remain vigilant tomorrow and all during the year with children around water, and that it's not just large bodies of water that children drown in. Pullium said it only takes a couple of inches.

"We've had children drown in bathtubs, in septic tanks, in toilets, and even in a mop bucket," said Pullium.

Pullium said children are drawn to water, and that floaties give them a false sense of security. She said once the floaties are removed they don't realize they can't swim and they get back in the water.

Pullium suggests that if you have a backyard pool, to install a pool alarm in it, and look into putting a fence around it. If your pool is above ground, she said to pick the ladder up when it's not being used so children won't have access to it.

"The best defense against drowning is teaching your child to swim at an early age," said Pullium.

Danise McClung has been teaching swimming lessons at CHRISTUS Health and Wellness for 10 years. After almost drowning as a teenager, she dedicated her life to teaching kids how to swim.

She said they start lessons at 6 months old, and go all the way up to junior lifeguard class.

"Learning to swim is a very important thing, especially in Southeast Texas because we have so many bodies of water," she explained, "With each body of water comes different circumstances."

She said learning how to swim is only the first step, and that people need to know how to handle themselves in emergency situations. McClung said introducing kids to the water at an early age is an easy way to get them used to the water so they can enjoy the learning process.

McClung emphasized that even if your child knows how to swim, it's important to keep them in swimming lessons to build strength, confidence, and endurance. She went on to explain that you're never too old or to young to learn to swim, and they offer adult private and group classes as well.

For more information on swim lessons, head over to the CHRISTUS Health and Wellness Center website, or call 899-7777.

For more on how to protect your kids from drowning head over to Help and Hope.

