Police SWAT team training at Beaumont church Wednesday

No matter what you hear or what you might see on social media today there is no one in any danger at the church.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There's a large police presence including a SWAT team at a Beaumont church Wednesday morning but there's actually nothing to worry about. It's just a drill.

Drivers along Eastex Freeway in Beaumont passing by the One City Church might be worried something's amiss at the church but the Beaumont Police Department says it's just a training exercise.

The department's SWAT team is conducting a "practical training exercise" at the church for several hours the department said in a statement to the media Wednesday morning.

So no matter what you hear or what you might see on social media there is no one in any danger at the church today.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department statement...

BPD’s SWAT team is conducting a practical training exercise at One City Church today. There will be an active law enforcement presence in the area for several hours. Do not be alarmed, It is only TRAINING!

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.