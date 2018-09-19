Beaumont Police have blocked off the 9000 block of Landis Drive.

The SWAT Team is responding.

A suspect is barricaded inside a residence, police said. The SWAT situation still active.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

