Beaumont Police say that a suspect has been barricaded in his home since noon on Wednesday.

They also say that there are two children inside the home.

We cannot confirm the age or gender of the children.

Beaumont Police have blocked off the 9000 block of Landis Drive.

The SWAT Team is on scene.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT