'Suspicious' fire devastates 2 Newton County homes, no injuries reported

The fire started at one home then spread to another.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after what firefighters are calling a "suspicious" fire destroyed two houses in Newton County.

Crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Burnham Street after receiving a call about a fire that started at one house then spread to another.

Three adults and two children lived in both houses, however, no one was at either home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews thought the fire was "suspicious," so it was reported to area authorities.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Newton Volunteer Fire Department release:

At 2209 pm Newton Volunteer Fire Dept responded to a structure fire that spread to another structure at 411 Burnham St. belonging to Jennifer Turley Roy . Both structures did have occupants of 3 adults and 2 children living there. Both were a total loss. Fire has been deemed suspicious and reported to authorities.

Trout Creek Vol. Fire Department assisted with mutual aid.