JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is on the loose after a bank robbery Monday morning west of Beaumont on I-10.

The robbery happened at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the Common Cents Federal Credit Union, located at 8109 Smith Road near I-10, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect is a man dressed in black with a hood over his head and he was armed with a handgun, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance and are expected to release more details.

