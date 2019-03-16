KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Louisiana shot himself at a Kirbyville motel.

Highway 96 was closed during the incident, but the road has since reopened.

Law enforcement sources told 12News the man was wanted for a shooting in Merryville, Louisiana, which is in Beauregard Parish.

When police spotted him at the Gateway Inn on South Margaret Avenue in Kirbyville, he apparently turned the gun on himself. The man was cornered by officers at the motel around noon Saturday, March 16, according to law enforcement and and the Kirbyville Banner newspaper.

An officer recognized the wanted man's car parked in front of the hotel, the Kirbyville Banner newspaper told 12News.

When they approached the hotel room door, the man shot himself.

Kirbyville Police have not yet released the man's name.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

