NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The suspect accused of assaulting a Newton County constable Sunday has been identified.

The man is identified as John Adams Falcon, 34, from Louisiana according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Newton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cynthia Hall said Falcon turned himself in on Monday around lunchtime after allegedly assaulting Precinct 3 Constable Holton "Bubba" Johnson on Sunday.

Hall said Johnson was at Toledo Baptist Church in Burkeville on Sunday, when a suspicious person was spotted outside the church.

When Johnson went to investigate, he saw a man in a car, and noticed the suspect had a gun in his lap according to Hall.

Hall said Johnson tried to take the gun from the man, and the man started to drive, dragging Johnson.

She said Johnson had several injuries after the incident, including serious injuries to his face.

Falcon has been arraigned and and his bond is set at $250,000.

He is still held in the Newton County Jail according to the release.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

Newton County Constable, Holton “Bubba” Johnson was involved in an altercation at the Baptist Church at Toledo Bend. Bubba was injured and had to seek medical attention. Thanks to Bubba’s fast actions, he may have prevented a more serious crime. Please remember Bubba in your prayers.

Suspect in the Newton County assault of a Newton County Constable has been arraigned by JP Pct 2 Brenda Smith with bond set at $250,000.00. Suspect was identified as John Adam Falcon 34 years old from Louisiana. Falcon is still incarcerated in the Newton County Jail at this time.