Suspect arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit in Sabine, Newton Counties

The driver of the vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lane at about 90 to 100 miles an hour.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the Newton County jail after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

It happened on September 9, 2022. Shortly after 10 a.m., Newton County Dispatchers were told by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher that there was a pursuit in progress on Highway 87 southbound headed towards Newton County, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the county line north of Burkeville to assist. At around 10:09 a.m., a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck speeding south from Sabine County entered Newton County.

Sergeant James Hopson followed the truck, but the driver kept going south on Highway 87 and ran the stop sign at the Highway 63 intersection, according to the release.

Sergeant Hopson saw the driver almost hit four oncoming vehicles.

Sheriff Robert Burbry met the pursuit near Highway 87 and County Road 1033. He said he had to drive out of the northbound lane to the shoulder of the road in order to avoid a head-on crash, according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle continued to drive southbound in the northbound lane, driving about 90 to 100 miles an hour.

Sheriff Burbry performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle, but the driver of the Ford Ranger only stopped momentarily and continued until they eventually reached the Newton City limits.

Chief Will Jackson and Officer White shot one of the Ford’s tires out, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle continued for a short distance before hitting a parked car in the northbound shoulder of the highway, according to the release.

The driver was then taken into custody without injury.

There was damage to the truck, a parked vehicle and a Newton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to the release.

The suspect driver is currently in the Newton County Jail awaiting arraignment. Charges are pending from the city, Sabine and Newton Counties.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.