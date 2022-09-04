It all started when Poteet Police say the suspect intentionally rammed a Poteet officer's unit and was arrested Sunday evening.

POTEET, Texas — A man is in custody Sunday night after crashing into a Poteet police unit, escaping handcuffs, stealing the police unit and leading authorities on a chase, officials said.

It all started when Poteet Police say the suspect intentionally rammed a Poteet officer's unit and was arrested Sunday evening. That's when he broke free of handcuffs and stole the police unit, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

The suspect led police on a high speed chase to Pleasanton, and was pursued by Poteet officers and the Atascosa County Animal Control Chief. Two different officers shot at the suspect twice, Sheriff Soward said.

Other units from the Sheriff's Office and other agencies followed the chase.

The chase came to an end north of Jourdanton when the Poteet Police Chief accidentally collided with the stolen police car. The suspect was arrested and checked out at Methodist Hospital Atascosa. He was then taken to jail.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

