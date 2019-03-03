PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a robbery at an apartment complex after daylight Saturday morning.

Police said three suspects entered an apartment where the victim was asleep through an unlocked back door around 8:05 a.m. March 2 at Park Central Apartments, located in the 8500 block of Park Central Boulevard. The suspects held the man down while taking his possessions.

The man who was robbed did have minor injuries, but he was able to give police a description of the suspects and what items were stolen from him.

The three suspects fled the scene with cash and a television.

Officers found one of the suspects still in the apartment complex with the television soon after.

Kimothy Bessard was arrested for burglary of a habitation and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

