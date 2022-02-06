Beaumont non-profit travels to Uvalde to support families of 21 victims who lost their lives in elementary school mass shooting

The Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas made the trip and 12News went with them.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — A group of Southeast Texans arrived Thursday in Uvalde, Texas to help grieving families.



We previously reported that the Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas would be making the trip after the Robb Elementary shooting, and 12News went with them.

They know all too well what it's like to grieve the loss of a loved one. That empathy took them 345 miles away from home.

They came to Uvalde, Texas to support the families of 21 victims who lost their lives.

The group wanted to help those families navigate their grief and to offer support with donations to uplift their spirits.

"It's a lot to take in, you know, when you've been through the loss of a child. Nobody can tell you how you feel. No words can describe it,” said Shanna Rothkamm with Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas. “These little ones, they're not going to graduate high school. They're not going to go buy their first house or go down the aisle or anything like that."

There's a memorial at Robb Elementary School with 21 crosses with the names of each victim. People from all over the country and all across the state have been coming and going dropping off flowers, balloons, and toys to show their love and their support for these families and for the victims.

There's a lot of love here. There are also a lot of cars, and businesses still running, going on with their lives but, there is a lot of sorrow.

A dark cloud remains over this community of sadness and anger and they still want to know what happened on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School.

We will continue to follow Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas until Friday. We want to show you the families and how they're helping them.