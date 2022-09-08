'They are not alone' : Support group in Beaumont helps those caring for people who have Alzheimer’s, dementia

The Caregiver Support Group will meet at St. Anne's Catholic Church on every second Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A support group in Beaumont strives to let those who care for people who have Alzheimer's and/or dementia know they are not alone.

The Caregiver Support Group will meet at St. Anne's Catholic Church on every second Thursday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first meeting will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The meetings are free and open to the public.

The Alzheimer's Association presents the group. Shanna Briggs is the association's Beaumont and Southeast Texas regional manager.

Briggs hopes the support group will help caregivers share their experiences and share what they are going through.

“It’s very important that caregivers know they are not alone,” Briggs said. “That there are others that have dealt with the situation they have dealt with. It's very stressful as a caregiver."

Attendees will get a chance to share their stories and ideas on how they solve caregiver- related issues, as well as hear from others.

“They can expect just honest conversation with others who are dealing with loved ones who have the disease,” Briggs said.

Attendees will get resources from facilitators on how to move forward with their caregiving. Resources can include any kind of training or educational programs that are put on for churches, families or civic organizations.

Support group facilitators will be able to give caregivers guidance on how to deal with their loved ones and stressful situations.

The facilitators are trained volunteers from the area. Volunteers go through extensive training, so they know how to lead the groups and maintain relationships with everyone that comes.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can call 800-272-3900. Caregivers can also call the number to receive help on how to navigate caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia. The number is available 24/7.

There were two support groups in Beaumont before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The topic hits close to home for Briggs who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s. She shares her own experiences and said it helps. Briggs hopes the meetings help others know they that they are not alone.

"It helps people," Briggs said. "I would just say try it out. You don’t have to go every month, but maybe you have something pressing on you. There’s nothing to lose.”

The Alzheimer's Association will also hold a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Event Centre located at 700 Crockett Street. The walk raises awareness and money.

Money raised to research and funds program support to helps those that have Alzheimer's and/or dementia Those who would like to register for the walk can do so by visiting act.alz.org/Beaumont.