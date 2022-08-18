Support Girls' Haven by pumping gas at select Shell gas stations in Southeast Texas

For every gallon of gas used at the specific pump marked with Girls' Haven branding, five cents will go towards the non-profit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to help out a local non-profit organization, just by putting gas throughout all of August and September.

One of the Shell gas stations that offers this opportunity is the one at Eastex Freeway and Lucas Drive.

The gas station owner, Tri-Con, reached out to Girls' Haven to help donate to their cause.

Girls' Haven seeks to provide a safe, nurturing environment for girls affected by physical, sexual or emotional abuse, neglect, exploitation, abandonment or severe family dysfunction, according to their website.

Public Relations Director Hollie English says that for every gallon of gas used at the specific pump marked with Girls' Haven branding, five cents will go towards the non-profit.

Funds raised helps pay for things like overhead costs, housing the girls and helping with the charter school that helps get the girls educated.

"Thirty-three percent of our money comes from the state, the rest of it is community based. Any kind of fundraiser like this is going directly back into us helping these girls," English said.

The full list of gas stations in partnership with Girls' Haven is as follows:

910 S Major Drive, Beaumont

3980 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont

255 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

3649 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur

2357 Highway 69 North, Nederland