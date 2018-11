ALASKA (KTUU) - There's a long night ahead for the residents of Utqiagvik, Alaska.

KTUU reports that the sunset in the town--formerly known as Barrow--at 1:43 p.m. on Sunday and won't rise above the horizon for another 65 days.

It's called "polar night" when a location experiences 24 hours with no sunrise.

Utqiagvik will see its next sunrise on January 23, 2019.

