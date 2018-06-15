The Beaumont Police Department wants parents to keep a close watch on their teens with idle time this summer to make sure they stay out of trouble.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, personal property burglary and household crimes tend to spike in the summer, compared to other times of the year. One of the reasons is because school is out and teenagers overall tend to get into more trouble.

"Parents need to take measures, do things to make sure that teenagers have things to do," said Carol Riley, an officer at the Beaumont Police Department.



The Beaumont Police Department stated that juveniles will be under a curfew after 11 p.m. on weekdays, and after midnight on weekends.

