Beaumont is one of the top 10 most affordable cities for home renters, new studies show

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont is the seventh most affordable city in the country for home renters, according to new data.
Beaumont is tied for seventh place with Louisville, Kentucky.
Most home renters in Beaumont pay an average of $1,200 a month. For the report, Rentals.com looked back at historical data for all single-family home rentals over the past two years in its database to determine a median home value in each core-based statistical area.
Brian Carberry, Senior Managing Editor at Rentals.com, says Beaumont is a desirable place for people looking to rent a house, which may create competition for some renters.
"The average price for a two-bedroom apartment in the area is right around $1,050 so, while a house may be slightly more expensive, it provides some more freedom and space, which is a major draw for renters today," Carberry said.
The data is part of a recent report from Rentals.com, one of three brands under the RentPath umbrella alongside ApartmentGuide and Rent.com.
Full Rentals.com 2021 study:
1. Greeneville, TN: Rental homes are typically available for 71 cents per square foot and average about $763 a month.
2. Lubbock, TX: Renters can expect to pay around $990 a month on average for a rental home. Most properties are available for just over 80 cents per square foot.
3 (tied). Hickory, NC: Rental homes go for about $1,000 a month, and most rental property is priced at 80 cents a square foot.
3 (tied). Ocala, FL: Rental homes go for 83 cents a square foot and rent in the city averages $1,000 a month.
5. Little Rock, AR: Renters can expect to pay 73 cents a square foot, with rent in the city averaging about $1,100.
6. Homosassa, FL: Most will pay an average of $1,195 a month, with most rental homes going for about $1 a square foot.
7 (tied). Beaumont, TX: Rent prices average $1,200 a month, with most homes priced around 79 cents a square foot.
7 (tied). Louisville, KY: Rent prices average $1,200. Most rental homes go for 90 cents per square foot, and there are hundreds of properties available.
9 (tied). Augusta, GA: Rental homes in Augusta, Georgia's second-largest metro, average $1,250 a month and 77 cents a square foot.
9 (tied). Cleveland, OH: Median rent prices are $1,250 and average about 89 cents per square foot.