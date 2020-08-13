Students, professors at Lamar University adjust to new normal ahead of upcoming school year

"We meet twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays for one hour and 20 minutes each, which will be held in this gym-this classroom setting right now," Ashwini Kucknoor said.



Kucknoor is a biology professor at Lamar University. She will be teaching her microbiology class for the upcoming school in a gym which will hold all 177 of her students.



Students will be greeted by disinfecting stations before entering class and then adapt to their new setup for class.



"The seats are already social distanced, which is perfect," Kucknoor said. Despite the change, Kucknoor says this is a pretty exciting time to teach biology.



“Since this is a microbiology class there is no other better class for the students to be taught about safety and hand washing. So, I'm pretty excited," Kucknoor said.



After teaching a summer biology class, Kucknoor says she understands how important it is for students to return back to the classrooms.



"I did the best I could, but I know that in my heart that this will be much better. Now, that I know I can fit all 177 of my students here, it is even perfect," Kucknoor said.



The eagerness for students returns is present, but so are some weary thoughts.



“They have to conscious and keeping those safety guidelines in line. Yes, they may not be symptomatic. Yes, they may be careful, but all it takes is about 15 to 20 minutes of exposure constantly from a person who has the virus to a person who doesn't," Kucknoor said.



12News spoke with the Texas Faculty Association who also shares some relevant concerns.



"The testing positive rate is so high, we're scared because we don't know what students will be doing outside of the classroom. Traditionally, when you go off to school you take chances, you have freedom," said Pat Heintzelman, President of The Texas Faculty Association.



Classes for Lamar University students will start on Tuesday. Students can stay updated on the school's protocols on the university's website.