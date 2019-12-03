ORANGE, Texas — Students from across Texas have converged to the Golden Triangle to spend their Spring Break working on houses.

"We talk about rebuilding communities and ultimately we talk about reflecting Christ, that's what we want to do," says director of BOUNCE David Scott. "He's called us to serve and that's what we want to do, we want to represent him well in the Golden Triangle."

More than 200 volunteers made up mostly of students in middle school, high school, and college, have begun repairing homes affected by Harvey.

Monday marked Day 1 as groups in Orange and Port Arthur got to work.

Jasmine Bonin, 12, of First Baptist Church Port Neches says "Our house didn't get flooded and I felt like god called me out here to come work on houses for people's houses that did flood."

BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery launched in 2013 and is a ministry affiliated with more than 5,000 Texas Baptist churches.

The group plans to rebuild eight homes throughout the week, two in Orange and six in Port Arthur.

Volunteer workers from First Baptist Church Port Neches and Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown, Texas, (near Austin) are working side-by-side on the homes in Orange.

"Every one of them is a little bit different, one of the homes that we're working on here in this particular location is a roof that was damaged," says Scott. "We also are working on a home next door at this particular site where we're doing some sheetrock, painting and hanging some doors and that sort of thing."

For these boys and girls, it's not the typical Spring Break activities but volunteers say they enjoy helping families BOUNCE back from the storm.

When asked about her favorite part of the project, Bonin says "Painting, scraping and climbing on ladders."

BOUNCE is partnering with Shalom Builders of Texas to reconstruct these houses.

One homeowner in Orange says "She's enjoying every second."

The families BOUNCE is serving this week will continue to live in their homes while construction proceeds.

"It's our Spring Break and no one would expect us to come out here, but we heard about what happened here and we like to serve down here," says Jaeden Mooney, 16, of Crestview Baptist Church. "It really is a big thing to help people fix things that have been damaged by the storm."

First Baptist Church Nederland will be lodging volunteers throughout the week providing food, worship, and other resources.