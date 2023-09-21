Hispanic Heritage Month | Memorial High School art students paint colorful poster of late Tejano icon Selena

Last year, the club painted Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and this year they decided to honor a Hispanic musical icon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The art club at Memorial High School in Port Arthur celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by creating artwork inspired by the famous Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla.

About 50% of Memorial High students are Hispanic and it's important to honor their culture according to Memorial High School Art Teacher Roy Bares.

Last year, the club painted Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and this year they decided to honor a Hispanic musical icon.

"We settled on Selena because she was from Texas and everyone knows who Selena is. And the kids still love to listen to her music even though she's been gone for a while now," said Bares.

The artwork took about three to four days to complete, starting with base colors and then meticulous painting work on Selena's portrait.

"When you're using the primaries, yellow, reds and blues, and then they blend and you overlay them they, you're getting the secondary colors, the oranges, the greens and the violets. So, we just pretty much use all the colors," Bares said.