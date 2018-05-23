An annual game played among Beaumont high school students is being discouraged by the district because of safety concerns.

'Mafia Wars' is a game played between students at West Brook High School in which teams are selected and eliminate other participants with water guns and balloons.

The game seems harmless, but past participants have been known to drive recklessly and trespass on private property and in homes.

"It has some safety concerns that can pose injury to students if in fact they are not cautious in how they're engaging in that activity," says BISD Police chief Joseph Malbrough.

Even though 'Mafia Wars' takes place at locations off-campus, the Beaumont Independent School District urges parents to discourage their children from taking part in the game to prevent injury.

