Harmony Science Academy student in Beaumont receives full-ride scholarship to Lamar University

BEAUMONT, Texas — One young lady's education just got a lot easier.

Lamar University President Jaime Taylor on Wednesday visited Harmony Science Academy's Beaumont campus.



Dr. Taylor Announced the recipient of the Presidential Scholarship in front of students and staff of the K-12 school.



The winner was Daisy Calero-Estrella and she said this scholarship is a game-changer.

“Helping my family out, helping my community out, giving back to everyone that gave so much to me. Dreaming big, thinking of everything I can do now, with this award,” Calero-Estrella said.

Calero-Estrella is set to receive a full-ride scholarship valued at $80,000 for four years at Lamar University.