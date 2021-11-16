Student finds composer to honor beloved Hardin-Jefferson high school band director with musical tribute

Michael Westbrook died in March 2020 after battling with the coronavirus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Coronavirus-related deaths in Southeast Texas are a tough pill to swallow.



1,915 Southeast Texans have lost their lives to this virus, according to state data. Families continue to mourn, and tributes continue to honor the lives lost. The latest comes from a former student who's paying tribute to a beloved Southeast Texas band director.



Westbrook graduated from Lamar University and became a band director in Lumberton, Port Neches-Groves, Evadale, and Port Arthur.



His last stop was the director of bands at Hardin-Jefferson High School for 12 years.

His death has left a lasting impact on the Southeast Texas community.

"I don’t think there will ever be another Mr. Westbrook," Noah Carter said.



Carter was a close friend and student of Westbrook. When Westbrook died from COVID-19 on March 26, 2020, Carter felt the need to honor his legacy.



"He was very positive even in the days before his death,” Carter said. “I sent him a text and wished him well and he said, ‘Thanks, brother, God's got this.’"



It was Westbrook’s love for Christ that inspired Carter to find a composer to create music that would encapsulate his presence in the room.



They called the music piece “Michael's Hymnal.”

Director of Lamar University athletic bands Dr. Eric Shannon admired Westbrook and finds it difficult leading the piece in Westbrook’s honor.



“He was the type of person that pushed those around him but at the same time, gave them every bit of support they would need to achieve what he was pushing them towards his students genuinely loved him. The community loved him,” Shannon said.



And after a year and a half years of preparation, Shannon and Carter are ready for the community to come together to witness Michael's Hymnal come to life.



"He's there with us through this piece,” Carter said. “I mean, it really, it opens up with a big, glorious fanfare God of our fathers in the trumpets carry the peace. The first movement, particularly and I want to, I want them to feel the warmness that I felt while being around Mr. Westbrook."

The concert will be at the Julie Rogers Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.



Whether you knew Westbrook or not, Shannon said this will be a beautiful time to sit and remember the loved ones you’ve lost.