BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents and students in Lumberton can breathe a bit easier. Police have arrested a teen accused of storming out of Lumberton High School and breaking into a relative's house and stealing guns.

"I didn't know, really know, it was a full lockdown drill at first. Or like an actual lockdown. I thought it was like a drill," said student Olivia Harrison.

As panic and confusion started to mount, Harrison said she was the calm one of the group.

“I was calming down my friend over the phone, trying to make sure, you’re going to be fine, everything is going to be okay, you're not going to die," Harrison said.

RELATED: Police: Lumberton HS placed on lockdown after student left campus, stole guns from relative's home

The school ordered the lockdown at the high school and neighboring Lumberton Intermediate because of a disgruntled 15-year-old student who is accused of getting upset, running out of the high school before lunch and breaking into a relative's home to steal guns.

The teen had already been placed in-school suspension. That's when police say he broke into the home north of the high school and stole several guns, along with a vehicle from the home.

KBMT

"When there is an issue that could possibly relate back to a school campus, we're pulling every resource we got,” said Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

All of the local law enforcement agencies in Hardin County joined forces to ensure the safety of the students. They found the teen after he crashed the stolen vehicle in the woods.

Mindy Anderson was one of the many parents who decided to pick her child up early once the lockdown was lifted.

"It's nerve-wrecking, I actually had people texting me messages before I got the school's message," Anderson said. She believes the school district did a decent job handling today's lockdown.

"Yes, I wish things would have come quickly, but there is only so much you can do with technology the main thing is getting the man in custody and our kids safe," Anderson said.

Davis said parents and students have nothing to worry about going forward.

"Lumberton is and will continue to be a safe district. There is no need for any worry or doubt in any parents mind,” Davis said.