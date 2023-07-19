'Strategic decision' : The Port Arthur News is changing publishing schedule to twice a week

The decision comes from a changing print media industry and rising costs of printing and distributing.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur News will now be publishing only twice a week.

Their new publishing schedule will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays. They will no longer publish on Fridays, according to an article from the Port Arthur News.

"The move to becoming a twice-a-week newspaper is a strategic decision made by The Port Arthur News to ensure its long-term success," said the article.

The twice-a-week schedule will allow Port Arthur News to control the expenses that come from printing and distributing.

They will still have their regular online schedule.

"We are already embracing our enhanced online presence and engaging with a new generation of readers who predominantly consume news through digital platforms," said the article.

The Port Arthur News was established in 1897, according to the Texas Press Association.

They began publishing print seven days a week and then eventually moved to six.

Prior to this change, they were publishing print three times a week.