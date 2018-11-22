ORANGE COUNTY — A group of men were passing by near 1130 and Wager Lane in Orange County when they noticed a woman distressed about her horse that was stuck in trees and brush with standing water.

When the boys got out of the truck, they noticed the horse was laying still in water and mud but was still alive.

Tyler Payne, one of the boys that stopped, said they didn't to jump in the water but they were a little scared about what was in there.

They realized the horse wasn't budging so they called back up.

Gilbeaux’s towing of Orange brought out one of their largest wreckers and they were able to get the horse on it's feet.

It took almost three hours to get the horse out but the boys were just happy they were able to help.

A kind act just in time for the Holidays.

