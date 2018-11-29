Orange — Residents in Orange organized a prayer vigil Wednesday for Derrick Cane, a worker who was killed after being pinned between a car and a trash truck. Orange Police have not charged the 18-year-old driver who hit Cane.

Friends and strangers alike are not happy with the way the investigation is being handled. Mary Ekena organized the vigil at Community Church off of MLK in Orange. The church is located just feet from where the accident occurred.

Ekena didn't know Cane, but she has carried the weight of his death the past few days.

"He was doing his job, i feel like this young man just saw his family and his children for thanksgiving," said Ekena.

Ekena said she believes it's time for the community to come together as one, and give the voiceless a voice. She feels the 18-year-old driver involved in Monday's crash, but she wants justice for Cane's family.

"I pretty much put whether it was myself or a family member or a friend in that same situation and I wouldn't want that person to be let off free," said Ekena.

Orange Police say they're still investigating what caused the young woman to crash into cane and the waste management truck. 12News has learned that a warrant was signed to allow investigators to do forensics work on the driver's cell phone. Police told us, an initial search of the device, showed the woman wasn't texting or talking at the time of the crash.

Captain Robert Enmon said the driver also did a voluntary blood test, and they don't expect charges to be filed. Ekena feels investigators owe it to Cane's family to dig deeper.

"Some evidence not being, pretty much, I guess, arrived yet, facts not being heard, I feel like some of the things have not been questioned," said Ekena.

Captain Enmon told 12News they are looking into whether the sun could have been a factor in the accident.

© 2018 KBMT