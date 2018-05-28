The owner and mechanic of M&M Air Service say they were surprised that the building was damaged after it withstood several hurricanes in the past.

The building constructed with red iron and .26 gauge sheet metal was tested to sustain winds up to 120 miles per hour, according to owner and president of M&M Air Service George Mitchell.

"I was surprised, I was truly surprised, I did not expect to see what I saw," Brad Callaway, a mechanic with the air service said.

Callaway says he saw the damage after receiving a call from a Chambers County sheriff’s deputy. The winds wiped out the north wall of the hangar and damaged two airplanes inside.

Another airplane outside of the hangar also sustained damage.

The air service has helped spread pesticide and herbicide on crops around Southeast Texas for 72 years.

Mitchell says that the two planes inside the hangar replaced aircraft that was damaged from Tropical Storm Harvey.

"It survived Ike, it survived Rita, it survived Bonnie, it survived most hurricanes in prior years. and then for a thunderstorm to come out of the northeast and move across here and dead center this building, it was a shock," Mitchell said.

Mitchell hopes to have some planes back up and running in a week.

"We're fighters, we have good equipment, good people, good coverage, good support and we're going to proceed forward," Mitchell said.

Callaway estimates that the planes will take three months to repair. He’s not sure if the hangar will be repaired or completely replaced.

Mitchell says no one was inside the hangar when the storm hit and the building was insured.

© 2018 KBMT