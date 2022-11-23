StormTrackers: Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday in Southeast Texas

Rainfall estimates call for anywhere from 2 to 5 inches by Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas, we hope your Thanksgiving plans are indoors! A slow-moving storm system will deliver two rounds of rain to the region ahead of another cold front.

The first rain arrives around midday on Thanksgiving with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible. The 12News StormTrackers predict a 90% coverage of rain and a few thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon hours with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds will shift northeast.

There's a slight chance for severe weather.

The second round of rain arrives late Friday, and it may linger into Saturday, according to Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn.

Rainfall estimates call for anywhere from 2 to 5 inches by Saturday.

Dry weather is forecast Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.