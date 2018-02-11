BEAUMONT — People in Beaumont say they are still stunned by the power of Wednesday night's storm. "All of a sudden we heard the windows rattling," Beaumont resident Selina Fontenot told 12News.

For Fontenot and her neighbors, it felt like their own Halloween horror.

"My dad just called me and said a tree fell, and I was just in shock," Beaumont resident Maria Hernandez said.

Hernandez says she wasn’t home when a tree fell through her home near East Chapin Street and Shannon Avenue, but her roommate was. "They were [lying] in the room, and they just felt the whole house shake and then they saw sheet rock fall down," Hernandez said.

Less than two miles away on Park Street, another family had the same experience but a different result.

"I didn't expect this at all," Fontenot said. A tree ended up a few inches away from Fontenot’s little boy's bed. "Something told me to move my son to the end of the bed just in case one of these trees did fall,” Fontenot said.

Now, both of these women and their families are left to clean up the damage. "It kind of broke my heart to see your home get destroyed, but thank God nobody was here, and it could've been worse," Hernandez said.

