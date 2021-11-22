x
LIST : Southeast Texas stores that will be closed, open in Thanksgiving Day

Multiple area stores are expected to be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who have not completed their Thanksgiving shopping, the clock is ticking. Multiple area stores are expected to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but others will remain open. 

Here are lists of which Southeast Texas stores will be closed, which will remain open and for how long. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any Southeast Texas stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.

Stores closed on Thursday, Nov. 25

  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Home Good's
  • Macy's
  • Best Buy

Stored open on Thursday, Nov. 25

  • CVS
  • Kroger  
  • Market Basket will remain open until 2 p.m. 
  • H-E-B will remain open until noon.

