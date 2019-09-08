JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling a storage shed fire in Jefferson County near Highway 90.

The fire broke out in the 1600 block of Yorkshire Drive. Several emergency crews responded to the property, including an ambulance, according to our 12News crew on the scene.

The storage shed was housing ammunition and propane, officials said.

Tyler Seggerman

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

