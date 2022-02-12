Beaumont ISD urging parents to help prevent spread of illnesses among students

The Beaumont Independent School District is urging parents to help stop the spread of illnesses like RSV, Covid, Influenza and strep throat.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is asking area parents to help them prevent the spread of illnesses recently seen among school-aged children.

District officials are being proactive in the fight against the spread of illnesses such as Respiratory Syncytia Virus (RSV), COVID, Influenza, and strep throat.

"The biggest thing we're seeing right now is a lot of flu and strep," Julie Nezat, Beaumont ISD health coordinator said.

In a Facebook Post, the district suggested that parents not send their children to school if they are sick. The spread of certain illnesses is affecting schools in waves.

"We were seeing a higher volume of cases it just kind of fluctuates, and it fluctuates between campuses," Nezat said. "We'll see a pocket you know in this kind of cohort of campuses for a little bit, and then that'll calm down and then we see it somewhere else."

Even after taking fever-reducing medications, children who are sick can still be contagious.

"We ask that parents not medicate their children with a fever-reducing medication, and send them to school," Nezat said. "The fever-reducing medication makes the fever go away. The child feels a little better but they are still contagious."

Nezat feels parents should not wait to see a doctor. She believes the sooner a child sees a physician, the faster the recovery process starts.

"If it's strep you need to be on antibiotics 24 hours and be fever free, so if you see the doctor quickly when those symptoms start, then you're able to get back to school and work much sooner," said Nezat.

Health professionals feel one of the best ways to prevent illnesses is to practice proper hand washing and sanitize all surfaces. There are signs parents are encouraged to look out for.

"Sore throat fever, fevers, fatigue body aches, and they all kind of mimic each other," Nezat said. "So sometimes, you just don't know Is this a cold or allergies? So, there are some very good charts online that the CDC offers."

Parents are encouraged to contact their area school’s nurse directory to find affordable health resources if they do not have a primary care physician and or health insurance.