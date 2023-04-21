YIELD sign converted to STOP sign at Gage Avenue and Nederland Avenue intersection

Ordinance 107 converted the YIELD sign at the Gage Avenue and Nederland Avenue intersection to a STOP sign.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A YIELD sign at an intersection in Nederland has officially been turned into a STOP sign.

On April 10, 2023, Nederland City Council approved an amendment to Ordinance 107.

This ordinance converted the YIELD sign at the Gage Avenue and Nederland Avenue intersection to a STOP sign.

The new sign was installed Friday, April 21, 2023.

Traffic on Nederland Avenue does not have a STOP sign, but South 5th Street, North 5th Street and Gage Avenue all now have a STOP sign.

