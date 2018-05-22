If you have trouble finding the perfect cut or don't know what to do once a steak is overdone, help is on the way! A steakhouse is offering tips to beginners and 'experts' alike for a perfect Memorial Day grilling experience.

LongHorn Steakhouse's 'GRILL US Hotline' can connect guests directly with certified Grill Masters for guidance on how to become the master of their own grills this Memorial Day.

The restaurant's grill masters will be available via phone on Monday, May 28, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide basic help and expert advice.

This is the sixth year the restaurant has provided this service.

Call 1-855-LH-GRILL for expert grilling tips this Memorial Day.

