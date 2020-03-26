BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials across the state of Texas have made it clear, folks need to take the coronavirus crisis seriously.

Gov. Abbott stopped short of issuing a statewide stay at home order.

He's effectively let it up to each county judge.

As of Wednesday, there have been no stay at home orders issued in Southeast Texas. However, there was a new set of guidelines issued by the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center.

"That doesn't mean we've issued any brand new orders but what we did today is issue an addendum to our orders that are already in place," Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said.

The initiative applies to all six counties: Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Jefferson and Tyler.

Those new guidelines ask that families limit grocery shopping to one family member per household.

"We're just asking for the store managers to control that, police that better, we realize that's a large task to ask but that's what they're gonna have to do," McDaniel said.

You're still allowed to pick up medications from the pharmacy. If necessary, you're also allowed to care for friends, family members, pets and livestock. If you decide to go for a run, judges are asking that you stay 6 feet away from other people.

They say you shouldn't go to work unless you're providing essential services.

You're also asked not to visit friends and family if there isn't an urgent need. You're also asked to avoid visiting loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes.

"We're not trying to limit your rights, we're just trying to protect you, we're just trying to do this in the interest of public safety," McDaniel said.