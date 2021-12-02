Southeast Texas leaders may open emergency shelters due to winter storm

Some of the coldest weather in years should arrive Monday and Tuesday.



"I like the cold to a certain point, this freezing in the snow, I'm not excited about," said Lyrique Redeau, Beaumont Resident.



With the possibility of freezing rain, sleet and ice in the forecast, Redeau is planning on staying home as much as possible.



"I just hate that the roads get icy. It's dangerous because people don't know how to drive in the rain, so ice is way worse. I do not drive in the ice. I do not like driving in the thunderstorms, none of it," Redeau said.



County leaders are finalizing contingency plans.



"We're not in panic mode, I guess is a good thing to say," Mike White said.



The Jefferson County emergency management coordinator says their plan consists on monitoring conditions and informing the public about how to stay safe.



"An inch of ice would be a lot. If we got a quarter inch, I would recommend not being out on the roads if you don't have to. For safety's sake, people should stay and not travel. That's the biggest message right there," White said.



Orange County is taking a different approach.



"Our road and bridge crews are geared up to put sand out on the bridges, that sort of thing should it be needed," Joel Ardion said.



Emergency management coordinator Ardion says they are also looking into opening three emergency shelters.



And the county's vaccines hubs will be closed on Monday.



"It could be life threatening for folks who might be exposed to the elements, so that's why if it does continue in that direction and we get to that point, we would stand those up," White said.