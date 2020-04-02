ORANGE, Texas — The City of Orange announced this week that two new locations of a national coffee shop and a fast food restaurant will be coming to the city.

A Starbucks will is planned for the 3100 block of 16th Street at the interstate and a Taco Bell is being built at Highway 62 and the interstate according to Facebook posts by the city on Monday and Tuesday.

Currently there is no Starbucks in Orange County according to Starbucks.com.

Building permits for the $1.1 million Starbucks building have been filed and construction is expected to be completed this summer the Tuesday post said.

The coffee shop is expected to open in July 2020 the post said.

The Taco Bell, which will be the second location int he city, is currently under construction.

An opening date has not been announced according to a Facebook post on Monday.

A Chick-Fil-A is currently being built on 16th Street near the Interstate on the site of the former Cody's restaurant.

From a City of Orange Facebook post on Tuesday…

The City of Orange is pleased to announce that Starbucks has filed for building permits for a $1.1 million building located at the 3100 block of 16th Street at Interstate 10. Construction is expected to be completed summer of 2020 with a grand opening to be held mid-July.

From a City of Orange Facebook post on Wednesday…

The City of Orange is pleased to announce a new Taco Bell restaurant is coming to Eagle Point along Interstate 10 @ HWY 62. Construction is currently underway with an opening announcement to come at a later date.

