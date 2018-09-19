Beaumont Police say a man was barricaded in his home with two children for over 10 hours.

He was detained just before 11:00 p.m. Police say he was not armed when he was taken into custody.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Landis Drive near Shelby around 12:30 on Wednesday.

Officer also say that his two daughters were inside the house with him.

The girls are safe and being check at the hospital.

Residents that live on Landis Drive were blocked from their homes for hours.

Tony Martinez, who lives close by, said he had been watching the scene since early afternoon.

"I just don't have words for this right now," Martinez said. "You shouldn't do it like this, especially with kids."

Officers confirmed just before 11:00 p.m. that the suspect was in custody, but no word on the children.

Neighbors also told 12News that they believe this is a result of a domestic dispute.

The standoff affected many families in the Beaumont Independent District and many parents weren't aware until after school hours.

The scene was just blocks away from Amelia Elementary and Vincent Middle School and those districts would not allow kids to walk home.

The suspect is facing a list of charges including 2 counts of child endangerment, terroristic threat and felon in possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

