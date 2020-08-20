Breaking | Standoff underway after multiple shots fired at Newton Co. Sheriff's Deputies

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Newton County Sheriff's Office and Jasper County Sheriff's Office are all at the scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: 6:25 p.m. | At least 10 more gunshots were fired as thick, black smoke billows from where a standoff continues in Newton Co. Our crew on the scene says they are being asked to move even further back as officials work to get the scene under control.

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m. | Multiple armored vehicles arrive on the scene

WHAT WE KNOW

A standoff is underway with multiple law enforcement agencies after shots were fired at Newton Co. sheriff's deputies.

A 12News crew on the scene has reported hearing multiple shots fired.

The scene is on County Road 3135 near the Newton/Jasper County line off of Texas 62. The road is blocked to traffic. This is north of Mauriceville in the Gist area.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles confirmed to 12News that shots were fired at deputies. A homeowner in the area told 12News that a tractor was also on fire. It's unclear how or if this is related to the ongoing standoff between deputies and the suspect.

Deputies from Orange County Sheriff's Office, Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Newton County Sheriff's Office are all at the scene. Acadian Ambulance is also on the scene.

This is a fast-moving story, and 12News will keep you updated on air and online.

