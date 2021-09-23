'Stand Down' event offers help, services to homeless veterans, others in need

Homeless veterans, others in need and their families will have access to social services resources and other assistance at the event.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Representatives from more than 25 Southeast Texas non-profit groups will be on hand to assist homeless veterans and others in need during a stand-down on Friday.

The "Southeast Texas Stand Down 2021" will be held downtown in the Beaumont Civic Center on Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. according to a news release from the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.

The free event benefits homeless veterans as well as others in need the release said.

Homeless veterans, others in need and their families will have access to social services resources and other assistance at the event.

Some of the services available include...

Clothing

Shelter/Housing Information

Information for the Disabled

Medical Screenings

Mental Health Screenings

Legal Services

COVID 19 Vaccinations

Certification of Eligibility

VA Claims & Benefit Information

Substance Abuse Treatment Info

HIV/AIDS Information

SNAP (Food Stamps) Information

Help with DD214

Services for Women Veterans

Survival Benefits

Duffle Bags (for those that qualify)

If you're interested in donating to or volunteering for the event contact Belinda Richard at the Beaumont Vet Center at (409) 347-0124 or Bonnie Brooks at the Community Services Division of the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission at (409) 924-3381, ext. 6278.

From a news release...

The 2021 Stand Down for Homeless Veterans and Others in need will be held at the Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main Street, Beaumont, Texas from 9:00am – 2:00pm on Friday, September 24, 2021. This is a free event that will provide for homeless veterans, veterans searching for social services, and veteran families to give them access to specialized services, resources and assistance.

The Southeast Texas Stand Down – Beaumont is a collaborative effort among local veterans’ groups, military societies, veteran-related organizations and agencies, nonprofits, the City of Beaumont, faith-based organizations and community members that have joined together to remind local veterans that they are not alone.

Attendees of the Southeast Texas Stand Down 2021 – Beaumont – will receive assistance and/or information about employment, housing opportunities, legal assistance, as well as information pertaining to VA benefits, health screenings, counseling, food, hygiene kits and other related services.

According to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment, on a single night in January 2020, 37,252 veterans were experiencing homelessness in the U.S., eight percent of all homeless adults. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of unsheltered veterans increased by six percent, offset by a three percent decline in sheltered veterans. Overall, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness remained unchanged, following considerable reductions in the population in prior years. Increases in unsheltered veterans occurred in all geographic types.

During wartime, Stand Downs occur when exhausted combat units requiring time to rest and recover are removed from battlefields and sent to a place of security and safety. Early Stand Downs allowed military members to take care of personal hygiene, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, and fellowship in a safe environment.

The 2021 Stand Down Committee seeks to spread the word of the upcoming Southeast Texas Stand Down in Beaumont. While the event seeks to target veterans, no one will be turned away from attending. In addition, those interested in donating and volunteering for the event should contact Belinda Richard at the Beaumont Vet Center (409-347-0124) or Bonnie Brooks at the Community Services Division of the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (409-924-3381, ext. 6278).