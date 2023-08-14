AMBER Alert: Missing 14-year-old girl last seen running away from parents at Houston-area Main Event

Jasmin Murff was last seen at the Main Event in Stafford on Sunday. Police were called to the entertainment center after she refused to get in her parent's car.

STAFFORD, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 14-year-old girl who police said ran away with an unidentified man last weekend.

Jasmin Murff was last seen Sunday at the Main Event on Fountain Lake Circle near the Southwest Freeway in Stafford. Police were called to the entertainment center shortly before 7 p.m. that day after they said the teen refused to get in her parent's car.

She and an unidentified man were reportedly seen running toward an older model Buick Sedan with a temporary tag.

The next day, police found out Jasmin's phone was no longer working.

Police were able to find the driver of the Buick Sedan but said he didn't provide any useful information in their search for Jasmin.

Police believe Jasmin may be in danger.

Her parents said she is considered special needs and is medication dependent.

Jasmin is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.

If you have seen Jasmin or know of her whereabouts, please call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.